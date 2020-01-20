THE VILLAGES – Betty Ellen Maurer, 94, passed from this life Sunday, January 19, 2020.

She was born in Colchester, Essex, United Kingdom and daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Saunders) Brook.

Betty immigrated to the United States in 1945 residing in Shamokin, PA. She became a licensed practical nurse and worked for several years at the Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown, PA and the Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. She was affectionately known to her coworkers as “Betty England” and to her family as “Boo”.

She and her husband of 50 years Paul came to The Villages from Dover, DE in 2011. She was the most loving woman in the world and truly adored by her husband and children. Betty was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church, Summerfield.

Betty leaves her beloved husband, Paul F. Maurer, Jr,; her children, Brenda Campbell (Peter) of San Angelo, TX; Claudia Fulmer (Jack) of Massillon, OH; Gail Lewin (John) of Mableton, GA; Mary Friel (Bill) of Gilbertsville, PA; Jeff Maurer (Diana) of Camden, DE; Lisa Almond, Fleetwood, PA; Terrace Maurer (Nancy) of Blandon, PA and the late Cheryl Sarmento; 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and guests at a visitation to be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages. A funeral service will follow beginning at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105 (st.jude.org).