Lane closures expected along busy roadway bordering The Villages

Villagers and other area motorists can expect temporary lane closures along SE Hwy. 42 in the near future.

The closures will occur from Feb. 3 to April 30 between the intersections of U.S. 301 and SE 73rd Avenue. Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

Adverse weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules. For more information, contact the Marion County Office of the County Engineer at (352) 671-8686.