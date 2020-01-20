Motorists must abide by ‘Move Over’ law to ensure safety

January is “Move Over” month in Florida and an opportunity to remind motorists to move over – or at least slow down for those on the side of the road doing important work.

Florida law requires you to Move Over a lane — when you can safely do so — for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles and tow trucks or wreckers.

If you can’t move over — or when on a two-lane road — slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

Slow down to 5 mph when the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less.

When you fail to Move Over, you put yourself and others at risk; you could crash into a vehicle or worker.

Violating the Move Over law will result in a fine, fees, and points on your driving record. For more information, see section 316.126, Florida Statutes.