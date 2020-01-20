Villager escapes prosecution after alleged battle with wife in bathtub

A Villager will escape prosecution after an alleged wine-soaked battle with his wife in the bathtub of their home.

Ronald Francis Halpern, 67, who lives in the Bayport Villas, was arrested Oct. 2 on charges of battery and depriving the use of 911.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home shortly before 6 p.m. where his wife claimed she had been attacked by her husband of 23 years.

Halpern became upset with his wife, who had been drinking wine, according to the arrest report. He grabbed her and she tried to strike him in order to get free. She fell into the bathtub and broke the faucet, the report said. She went into the kitchen to call 911, but Halpern took the phone away from her.

A deputy arrived on the scene and found that the woman had a red mark on her back where she apparently struck the bathtub’s faucet. She also had a bruise on her calf.

However, the prosecutor’s office has announced the case has been dropped due to “victim/witness issues.”