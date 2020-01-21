Carol Rowan-Yander, 76, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, while under the care of hospice. She was born in New York City and raised in Rockville Centre, New York.

She was a dental hygienist for 42 years and was a volunteer at the Leesburg Dental Clinic for over 10 years. Carol loved roller skating, skiing, bicycling and playing pickle ball.

Survivors include her loving husband of 23 years Michael Yander; sons Chad and Bryce Bean; sister Susan Harley; best friend Alma Poerio; step-daughters Laura Hill (T.J.) and Krista Jensen and step-son Michael Yander; grandchildren Kathleen, Patrick, Allen, Charlotte and Heather.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Florence Rowan.