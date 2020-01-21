Jean R. Davis, 83 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on January 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home with her loving partner/friend and caregiver Richard Mancini along with family members by her side. Jean touched the lives of so many people with her vibrant smile, kindness, warmth and ease of conversation. She will be missed by all that knew her.

She was an avid golfer, liked gardening, and enjoyed a challenging jigsaw puzzle. She never let go of that childhood joy at Christmas time brightening up all around her and above all loved time spent with her family which she was so proud of.

Jean was born on November 9, 1936 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late John & Mable Irene Rudkoff and grew up with 5 siblings in Waddington, NY. She moved to Pulaski and then Watertown, NY where she worked as a Chef at Partridge Berry Inn. She then moved to Cicero, NY where she became an Interior Decorator for Dunk & Bright Furniture Company for many years. She loved the work she did and the joy of satisfied customers up until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughters Debra Morgan, Red Wing, MN; Cheryl (Stephen) Slate, Brownville, NY; and son Walter (Pamela) Robinson, Mechanicville, NY; Deb Sprague, Oswego, NY and Laurie (Rich) Yule, Oswego, NY. Her 13 beloved grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister’s Sarah Cameron, Waddington, NY; Harriet (Gordon) Tupper, Mount Dora, FL; and brother, Thomas Rudkoff, Ogdensburg, NY. She was pre-deceased by husbands Walter Robinson, Dale Davis of 42 years along with sisters Elizabeth Phillips and Mary Brown both of Waddington N.Y.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Corner Stone Hospice, Sylvia, Bobbie, Angela and Gabrielle for all the love and support along with all her dear loving friends and neighbors of Water Oaks Estates.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Waddington, NY.

Contributions can be made in memory of Jean Davis to Corner Stone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida 32162.