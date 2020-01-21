Marlyss Jane Willame

Marlyss Jane (Marci) Willame of Summerfield, Florida passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family and special friends at Cornerstone Hospice Monday January 13th 2020.

Marci was born in Ishpeming, Michigan April 17th 1932 to Raymond James Messier and Loretta Pearl (Roberts) Messier.

Marci moved to Green Bay Wisconsin and met the love of her life Jim. They both loved life and enjoyed many activities that living in Green Bay had to offer including, snowmobiling and boating on the lake. She was President of the Women Auxiliary at the Green Bay Yacht club and Vice Commander of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years and loved their boats the Marlyss l and Marlyss ll.

Marci was a motorcycle Mama. She and Jim loved to ride their Harley and explore central Florida. During the summer months off to Wisconsin in their RV to visit family was always an exciting time.

Marci had a special love of animals and always had several dogs and even cats as part of the family. She worked side by side with a Green Bay veterinarian until his retirement.

Working for the Green Bay public school system was a challenging job that she did for many years before retiring to Summerfied Florida in 1994.

Marci was a member of The Garden Worship Center where each Sunday she welcomed everyone at the 9:00am service right up to Sunday January 5th.

Marci is survived by her husband James Willame. Saturday January 11th was their 51st anniversary. Also survived by daughter Peggy Jones(Arthur) of The Villages and son Scott Willame (Vicki) of Oconto, Wisconsin, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Also Marci leaves behind her fur babies Peppy, Holly, and Charlotte.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Pearl and her son Mark Willame who died in an auto accident January 12, 2012.

A celebration of Life will be at The Garden Worship Center Belleview, Florida Saturday January 25th at 11:00am.