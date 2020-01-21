Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested with drug paraphernalia

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake has been arrested with drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Louis Scorza, 44, who works as an auto technician in Belleview, had been traveling in a gray Mitsubishi sedan at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 when a check of the car’s tag revealed it had expired in June, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Scorza told the deputy that he was driving a company vehicle and the company would not renew the license plate due to his toll violations. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle.

A pat down revealed Scorza had two pipes used for smoking narcotics, one was in his pocket and the other was concealed in his groin area. A third pipe was found in a golf bag in the vehicle.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.