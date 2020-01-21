Villagers ID their adult son as suspected thief in surveillance photos

A couple from the Village of St. James identified their adult son as a suspected thief in surveillance photos from the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village.

Detectives from the Wildwood Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office this past Thursday went to the home of the parents of 35-year-old Bryan Lee Bennett, who lives with them at 1968 Chesapeake Place. In the surveillance images from this past November, Bennett was seen making purchases at Lowe’s with the debit card of a woman for whom he had been working as a handyman. The woman suffered a total monetary loss of $1,568.95 because of the fraudulent purchases, according to the arrest report.

The Kentucky native was arrested on three felony counts of fraud. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,500 bond.