Correcting Mr. Sacks’ misstatements about Trump flags

To the Editor:

Cliff Sacks’ letter claims that Section 8(i) of 4 U.S.C. makes Trump flags are illegal when flown on the same flagpole as a U.S. flag. He is wrong; it does apply to flags making a political statement. That sentence is not mandatory. Even if it were mandatory and applied as misrepresented by Mr. Sacks it would plainly be unconstitutional. Anyone with a basic understanding of First Amendment law would know that.

A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court in Ladue v. Gilleo, 512 U.S. 43 (1994) held that it was unconstitutional to prohibit a home owner from displaying political signs on his property. In Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989) the Supreme Court held that desecrating of the flag is protected speech under the First Amendment. Flying a flag making a political statement along with a U.S. flag is thus clearly protected First Amendment speech.

Finally, the sentence cited by Mr. Sacks does not even apply to flying a Trump flag with the U.S. flag. There is a well-established distinction under First Amendment case law between commercial speech (e.g., advertising) and political speech (e.g., flying a Trump flag). Mr. Sacks advocates for shutting down political speech he does not like.

James Markowski

Village of Hadley