Honduran-born woman jailed after spitting and biting rampage on deputies

A 59-year-old Fruitland Park woman landed in jail Friday morning after Lake County sheriff’s deputies were spit on and bitten.

A woman called sheriff’s deputies and said she had an ex-parte court order in hand for her mother, Julieana Oseguera-Rosales, who is from Honduras. She told deputies that she expected her to become violent with law enforcement officers when she was picked up, a sheriff’s office report states.

Four deputies responded to the Fruitland Park residence and as they arrived, they spotted Oseguera-Rosales walking away from the residence. They started telling her to stop so they could serve her with paperwork but she continued to walk away, the report says.

The deputies eventually surrounded Oseguera-Rosales, who was carrying a Coca-Cola bottle. She took a drink from it and then waited until the deputies got closer and spit in the faces of two of them. She also bit one of them on the right forearm as they tried to take her into custody, the report says.

Deputies then took Oseguera-Rosales to the ground, where she was handcuffed and taken into custody. The two deputies then went to Leesburg Regional Medical Center to be checked out, the report says.

Oseguera-Rosales was transported to the Lake County Jail, where she was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. She was being held on $15,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges.