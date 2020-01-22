Lady Lake hears plan for five-story condos aimed at 55-plus downsizers

Lady Lake commissioners on Wednesday heard a plan for five-story condominiums aimed at 55-plus downsizers.

The development, which would also include a five-story hotel, two restaurants and other retail, would be located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road.

The hotel would include 200 rooms, the restaurants each would be about 6,000 square-feet and the condominiums would include 483 units. The condominiums would be located in seven buildings.

Developer David Merrett painted a picture of condominiums which would be self-contained. Amenities to be enjoyed by residents would be located on the first floor of the buildings. Much of the parking for residents will be located underground, Merritt said.

“Otherwise we’ll look like a Wal-Mart and we don’t want to look like that,” Merrett said.

The units will be 900 to 1,400 square feet and will be available for purchase in the $155,000 to $275,000 price range, he said.

“They will be aimed at people who are downsizing,” Merrett said.

He said the hotel will likely be a Marriott.

Commissioners were largely supportive of the planned development. There was no vote as it was a conceptual presentation.