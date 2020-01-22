Lady Lake man jailed on DUI charge after consuming ‘one beer’

A Lady Lake man who claimed he only had “one beer” was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Jeffrey Allen Bowman, 51, who lives at 39830 Whisper Wood Lane, was getting into a gray Nissan Altima Tuesday afternoon at a local restaurant when a witness contacted law enforcement to report that Bowman appeared to be intoxicated, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was pulled over in the area of Lake Griffin Road. It took him four blocks to pull over, the report noted.

Bowman was “very unsteady” and grabbed the side of his vehicle for support. Despite his slurred speed and difficulty standing, Bowman maintained that he had consumed only one beer.

He refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. It appeared Bowman had “defecated in his pants,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. A check revealed Bowman had previously refused to provide a breath sample in 2000.

He was arrested on charges of DUI and refusal to submit to a breath sample. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.