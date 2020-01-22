Man jailed after attack on pregnant Lady Lake woman and Voodoo threat

A pregnant Lady Lake woman was hospitalized Sunday night after a violent battle with her baby’s father that included the threat of a Voodoo curse.

Lady Lake police officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Winner’s Circle and when they arrived, they spoke with a woman who told them that she had been in a physical altercation with her 27-year-old boyfriend, Kenneth Renard Newkirk. The woman, who was three months pregnant, said she was on a bed when Newkirk climbed on top of her and started choking her to the point that “she almost passed out and did not remember what exactly happened,” a police report states.

The woman claimed that Newkirk struck her in her left ear with his hand, causing her to hear a ringing sound. She said he also tackled her to ground as she attempted to get away from her and threatened to put “roots” on her, which she knew was connected to Voodoo, the report says.

The woman was bothered by the ringing sound in her ears to the point that EMS was called. She was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, the report says.

Newkirk, who lives at 2609 Sunshine Drove North in Lakeland, was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery by strangulation on a pregnant victim. He was released late Tuesday night on $15,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m.