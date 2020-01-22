Pair apprehended with methamphetamine after theft at Best Buy

A man and a woman were apprehended with methamphetamine after a theft at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

Kalem Edward Hicks, 30, of Leesburg, entered the store at about 5 p.m. Saturday and took a black phone case out of its packaging and put it on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He left the store with the phone case and a phone adapter, with a total value of $57.98, and got into a silver minivan.

Police officers stopped the minivan in the 100 block of Old Dixie Highway. The phone case and adapter were found in the minivan.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Clarissa Paige Foster, of Leesburg, was found to have syringes and spoons with the residue of methamphetamine inside her purse.

Methamphetamine was also found in the minivan.

Hicks and Foster were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

He was released after posting $4,000 bond. She was released after posting $3,000 bond.