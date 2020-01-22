Why we hate Trump

To the Editor:

The Duval fellow who seems to think that Democrats are motivated by “an undying hatred of Donald Trump” missed the mark.

We “hate” Trump only in the sense that we would “hate” Adolf Hitler if he were alive today. Trump is striving to become a dictator through lies, bullying and deceit.

He has caused irreparable damage to this country by alienating our friends around the globe and encouraging foreign powers to influence our elections. And he is continuing to push his weight around in an effort to stay in power. He needs to go.

Tom Hopkins

Village of Hemingway