Has President Trump has done more for this country than any other president?

To the Editor:

There are those who claim that President Trump has done more for this country than any other president.

I believe that Trump has accomplished a lot; but, I need to ask a question to those who make this claim.

Did you sleep through your American History class in grade school? You are comparing Trump to other presidents like Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt untied our country and led it out of the Great Depression and through most of World War II.

Fact per Wikipedia “The fireside chats were a series of evening radio addresses given by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt between 1933 and 1944.” These chats were broadcasted over the radio to calm the nation during very troubled times and bring people together. Compare what Roosevelt did to Trump’s constant stream of Tweets, many of which attack those who do not agree with him.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere