Repairs scheduled to wall at Virginia Trace as result of crash in November

Due to villa wall replacement maintenance, golf cart lane access in the area of Stillwater Trail and Canal Street will be temporarily closed. The work will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The work is taking place as the result of a vehicle crashing into the wall this past November when a woman suffered an apparent medical episode. The crash happened at the entrance to the Village of Virginia Trace.

A few points to remember while work is taking place:

• Golf cart users must detour to O’Dell Circle.

• Golf cart traffic crossing from Lake Sumter Landing to Canal Street must re-route to Morse Boulevard or Buena Vista Blvd.

• The golf cart tunnel will have stop barricades in place closing off the golf cart lane toward Canal Street.

Automobile traffic will not be affected at the intersection of Stillwater Trail and Canal Street and entry and exit lanes will remain open.

In 2017, the driver of a mini-van lost control in the same roundabout and also crashed into the same wall in the Village of Virginia Trace.