Ribbon-cutting event planned for new stand-alone emergency room in Wildwood

Area residents are invited to attend the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new freestanding Trailwinds Village ER in Wildwood.

Owner Ocala Health will hold the event on Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon at the facility, which is located at 6131 Seven Mile Drive in Trailwinds Village off County Road 466A. The new, 24/7 full-service emergency department will feature 11 emergency room beds and will be capable of caring for all ages, including pediatrics.

The 11,630-square-foot, one-story emergency department, which will front CR 466A, is expected to serve more than 11,500 patients a year. The $13 million project will employ about 30 full-time healthcare professionals.

“While continuing to expand our Ocala Regional and West Marion campuses, we saw an opportunity to bring emergency care closer to the residents of Sumter County,” said Chad Christianson, Ocala Health CEO. “We believe this freestanding emergency room will provide our patients a more convenient, higher level experience for emergent care. We will continue to expand healthcare services where needed for our growing community.”

Trailwinds Village ER celebrated a milestone in September when government officials and business leaders flocked to the site for the official topping off ceremony. They were joined by members of Ocala Health’s leadership team as they all celebrated the last beam being placed on the structure.

The Wildwood facility is Ocala Health’s third freestanding emergency department. The healthcare organization opened its first one in Summerfield (Summerfield ER) in October 2016 and (Maricamp ER) on Maricamp Road in Ocala this past fall.

Ocala Health also encompasses Ocala Regional Medical Center, a 256-bed facility located in Ocala, and West Marion Community Hospital, a 174-bed hospital located in west Marion County. ORMC is a Level II trauma center and the region’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Ocala Health’s outpatient facilities include Family Care Specialists, a primary care network of six locations throughout Marion County; Advanced Imaging Centers; a freestanding Wound and Hyperbaric Center; a Senior Wellness Community Center; and three surgical and physician specialty practices.