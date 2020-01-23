Wildwood woman jailed without bond after violating ‘Black Velvet’ probation

A Wildwood woman has been jailed without bond after violating her probation from a 2019 conviction for having a bottle of Black Velvet Canadian whiskey tucked between her legs on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Veronica Lorna Timmons, 57, had been placed on probation last year in Sumter County Court. She also lost her driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

However, Timmons violated her probation and was booked Wednesday night at the Sumter County Detention Center.

At the time of her drunk driving arrest on New Year’s Eve 2018, Timmons was at the wheel of a black Ford passenger car shortly before 7 p.m. when she was pulled over at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was found to have a 50 milliliter bottle of whiskey between her legs, though she denied she had been drinking from it.

The bottle of whiskey was open and only a small portion remained in the bottle.

“Upon advising the defendant I saw the bottle of alcohol she attempted to conceal it more and act like she did not know where it was located, subsequently providing me the bottle after I pointed it out several times,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Her eyes were red, but Timmons said it was because she had been crying over an argument she’d had with her daughter.

Timmons participated in field sobriety exercises, but had to stop due to “a bad left knee,” the report said. She provided breath samples that indicated she had .163 and .167 blood alcohol content.