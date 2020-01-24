Community Watch helps catch Villager sipping cocktail from Yeti cup

A Villager with a cocktail in a Yeti cup was arrested on a drunk driving charge at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Community Watch spotted 68-year-old Maureen Kathryn O’Connor of the Village of Virginia Trace at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday while she was behind the wheel of a silver Taurus, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be intoxicated and had possibly driven onto the curb.

Community Watch reported to law enforcement that O’Connor had repeatedly turned on and off the vehicle’s ignition. She said she needed help and was going to attempt to drive home.

A deputy who approached O’Connor detected the odor of alcohol and found that she had glassy eyes. She was seen sipping from a Yeti cup, and when asked what it contained, she said it was, “Just a cocktail.”

O’Connor said she had been out with friends for dinner at about 7 p.m. and had one or two drinks. A single-portion container of vodka was spotted in the driver’s side door panel.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .244 and .242 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.