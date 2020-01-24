Fruitland Park police nab woman after visit to known drug neighborhood

Fruitland Park police nabbed a Lady Lake woman with pills and methamphetamine after a visit to a known drug neighborhood.

A police officer had spotted a dark-colored SUV at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in a “high drug area” on Grizzard Street when a “visitor” walked up to the vehicle on the street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated after the vehicle pulled away. The officer immediately detected the odor of burnt marijuana. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle.

A passenger, 32-year-old Ashley Nicole McKnight, was found to be in possession of more than 20 pills identified as MDMA. McKnight admitted she had just picked up the “beans” on Grizzard Street. She was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The driver was issued a notice to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.