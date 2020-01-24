Girlfriend to answer in court after tirade over boyfriend’s firing at Auto Zone

A girlfriend will have to answer in court after a tirade over her boyfriend’s firing at Auto Zone in Lady Lake.

Lady Lake police were called to the store on Hermosa Street at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday after 27-year-old Jazmarene Ramirez of Wildwood entered the business and “started yelling” at employees demanding to know why her 30-year-old boyfriend had been fired a few hours earlier, according to an arrest report.

She began cursing at an employee behind the counter. She had a white cup in her hand and it contained a smoothie which she threw at the store’s manager, the report said.

Ramirez fled the scene but later went to the Lady Lake Police Department after being asked to do so by an officer. She admitted she had thrown the smoothie at the manager, but claimed he was being “rude.” Ramirez said she had gone to Auto Zone to try to get her boyfriend’s job back.

She was issued a notice to appear to answer to a charge of battery in Lake County Court. She and her boyfriend have been banned from Auto Zone.