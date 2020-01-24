To the Editor:

Since Trump has been allowed no defense because of Democrat rules in the House allowed no witnesses, defense or counsel for Trump how can anyone judge so early? Democrats took 71 days in the basement to cherry pick every conversation and sentences by Trump. One example. He said “I can do anything” which was twisted that he was a dictator. In fact he was talking about his hiring and firing which is his right. There is no way to judge until we see defense. We hope this country is not going to the guilty until proven innocent. None of us would want that we hope. Give the defense a chance before you jump to conclusions. The House made rules never done before. Clinton and Nixon were able to have defense at the House and witnesses. This House did not allow it. Republicans submitted a witness list and it was not allowed. Not even one. No cross of Democrat witnesses were allowed. No president has been perfect. All have made mistakes of judgement. If this stands we run the risk of every president not liked by the opposing party being impeached. We need a law that makes it both parties, Not saying who is innocent or guilty but do not judge until you hear it all.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Santiago