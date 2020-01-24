Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charges outside entry gate in The Villages

A Lady Lake man was nabbed on drug charges outside an entry gate in The Villages.

Thomas Andrew Baran, 33, had been driving a vehicle without working taillights when he was pulled over at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466 at the entrance to the Village of La Zamora at Chula Vista Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lady Lake Police Department K-9 Lux alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A loaded syringe was found in the driver’s side door pocket. A front seat passenger told police that the syringe, which contained methamphetamine, belonged to Baran.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.