To the Editor:

When Mr. Markowski (and others) bought a house in The Villages and signed the requisite restrictions, he subrogated his rights under the 1st Amendment and subsequent case law regarding “political signs”, i.e., political flags, as set forth in this link: https://www.districtgov.org/PdfView/PdfView.aspx?path=%27/PdfUpload/Political%20Signage%20Memo.pdf%27&ql=standard

Sandra Rzepecki

Village of Ashland