President Trump is showing a winning strategy for 2020

To the Editor:

Trump’s damages to socialism are irreparable, such as: a soaring stock market, record unemployment, landmark international trade deals, improved national security, reduced illegal crossings, constitutionally supportive judges, and exposing the climate change scandal. Not only do Americans increasingly appreciate Trump’s mounting successes, but numerous world business leaders at the recent DAVOS World Economic Conference publicly congratulated Trump’s many achievements. And so as Congress engages in barely-entertaining yelling contests, Trump continues to make America even greater … a winning strategy for 2020.

John Shewchuk

Village of Calumet Grove