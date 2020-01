A wallet was stolen from a Jaguar parked at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The gray 2007 four-door luxury vehicle had been parked in the early morning hours Jan. 18 in front of the Margarita Republic restaurant on Main Street when the theft occurred, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The 38-year-old male owner’s wallet was taken from the vehicle. The wallet contained the man’s driver’s license, debit card and Social Security card.