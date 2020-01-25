Bicyclist injured after struck by golf cart in The Villages

A bicyclist was injured early Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a golf cart in The Villages.

The female bicyclist had been riding southbound at 12:45 p.m. on the multi-modal path that parallels Buena Vista Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Polo Ridge, across from The Villages Polo Fields.

A woman driving a golf cart was also traveling southbound when she decided she wanted to pass the bicyclist, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office which is investigating the accident. The golf cart struck the cyclist and the bicycle was pinned underneath the golf cart when emergency personnel arrived. The golf cart crashed into some shrubbery and ran over a flower bed.

The injured bicyclist was transported from the scene by ambulance.

There was heavy traffic in the area due to the VHA Hoedown taking place at the Polo Fields.