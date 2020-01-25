Lake County Sheriff Grinnell lauds deputy for life-saving measures on bleeding man

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is being praised for saving a man’s life last year.

Dep. Joshua Mercer received a Life-Saving Medal from Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell on Wednesday. Mercer received the award for his actions in August when he responded to a call of a naked man covered in blood running through a residential area.

Upon arrival, Mercer immediately noticed that the man had a large laceration on his left bicep, muscle, ligament and artery. He quickly restrained the man – who also was under the influence of methamphetamine – and applied a tourniquet to his left arm.

Grinnell said Mercer’s quick action controlled the man’s life-threatening blood loss until paramedics could take over.