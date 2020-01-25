Leesburg firefighters battle blaze off Picciola Road that leaves homeowner burned

By
Larry D. Croom
-

A homeowner suffered burns in a fire off Picciola Road late Thursday night.

This Leesburg home off Picciola Road in the area of Grove Avenue was ravaged by flames on Thursday night. The homeowner was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of burns suffered during the blaze.

When firefighters aboard Engine 62 arrived on scene in the area of Grove Avenue around 11:30 p.m., they found a working structure fire and went into fast-attack mode. Other firefighters arrived on scene a short time later and forced their way into the burning home, a report says.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames and made a cut in the garage door for access. Firefighters remained on scene for six hours doing extensive overhaul of the damaged structure.

The homeowner was transported to an area trauma center and treated for burns. That person’s condition wasn’t available Saturday. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Insulation from a burned-out roof covers the inside of a Leesburg home that was damaged by a fire on Thursday night.