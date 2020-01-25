Leesburg firefighters battle blaze off Picciola Road that leaves homeowner burned

A homeowner suffered burns in a fire off Picciola Road late Thursday night.

When firefighters aboard Engine 62 arrived on scene in the area of Grove Avenue around 11:30 p.m., they found a working structure fire and went into fast-attack mode. Other firefighters arrived on scene a short time later and forced their way into the burning home, a report says.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames and made a cut in the garage door for access. Firefighters remained on scene for six hours doing extensive overhaul of the damaged structure.

The homeowner was transported to an area trauma center and treated for burns. That person’s condition wasn’t available Saturday. No firefighters were injured during the incident.