Villagers’ son with history of stalking jailed after violating court order

The 49-year-old son of a couple in The Villages was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center after violating two court orders.

Gary Puhr, of Plainfield, Ill., is facing two counts of contempt of court following his arrest this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Puhr was taken into custody on State Road 44 on warrants charging him with contempt of court.

Puhr’s parents, who bought their home in 2015 in the Village of Dunedin, obtained orders of protection against their son in 2019 in Sumter County Court.

They had obtained those orders of protection after their son, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, had been arrested New Year’s Eve 2018 after making an unwanted appearance at their home, from which he previously had been banned. When deputies arrived on the scene, Puhr was found sitting in a 2013 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plates in the driveway of his parents’ home on Kettle Loop. He was arrested and taken into custody and spent two weeks in jail before being released on $300 bond.

Last year, a judge ordered a competency evaluation for the Chicago native. That mental health evaluation was sealed and added to his criminal court file. His case is set for a status conference Feb. 18 in Sumter County Court.

Puhr also had been arrested in 2018 by Illinois State Police for violating a stalking no-contact order.