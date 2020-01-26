Canadian Water Oaker not competent to face trial on golf cart DUI charges

A Canadian Water Oaker has been found not competent to face trial on a pair of golf cart drunk driving charges.

Marc Fafard, 70, who lives in the 55-plus community of manufactured homes in Lady Lake, will not face prosecution on the pair of driving under the influence charges stemming from arrests in 2018.

In 2017, his license was revoked after he was determined to be incapable of operating a motor vehicle due to “safety or medical reasons.”

However, Fafard was at the wheel of a golf cart June 13, 2018 when he was spotted driving in the bicycle lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. He provided breath samples that registered .115 and .116 blood alcohol level.

While he was free on bond in that case, he was spotted in August 2018 in a golf cart near RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Fafard told the police officer he did not know he was not allowed to drive a golf cart on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Earlier this month in Lake County Court, information was filed indicating the criminal cases against Fafard would not be pursued as he has been found “incompetent.”