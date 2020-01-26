Employees report hours-long lockdown at The Villages Regional Hospital

Employees were reporting an hours-long lockdown Sunday night after a bomb threat was received at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Employees – both inside and outside of the hospital – were communicating with Villages-News.com about an information blackout that left them with more questions than answers.

The lockdown began at about 5:40 p.m., according to the hospital employees. One employee reported hearing a fire alarm before the lockdown was initiated.

All exits at the hospital were blocked with no one getting in or out, employees said. Employees whose shifts had ended were not allowed to leave.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office had a large presence at the hospital, including K-9s.

An “all clear” was announced at 8:21 p.m.

The sheriff’s office confirmed a bomb threat had been received.