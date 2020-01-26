FHP report IDs New York bicyclist run over by golf cart in The Villages

An accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol has identified a New York bicyclist who was seriously injured when she was run over by a golf cart Saturday afternoon in The Villages.

Ellen Difazio, 62, of Smithtown, N.Y. was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after she was struck by the golf cart at 1 p.m. at the entrance to the Village of Polo Ridge.

Difazio, who was wearing a helmet, was riding her bicycle on the multi-modal path that parallels Buena Vista Boulevard when she was struck by a 2015 Yamaha golf cart driven by 71-year-old Angela Klyne Eliosoff, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to the report.

Eliosoff, who was following the bicycle, made a turn too wide, collided with the curb, overcorrected and then ran over the bicycle.

Eliosoff, who in a 2018 interview with Villages-News.com identified herself as a Canadian living part time in The Villages, was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.