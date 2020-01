A pair of dash cams were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Lady Lake.

A 52-year-old man had parked his 2006 blue Ford Expedition overnight Jan. 15 at his home on Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The next morning he found that a mounted dash cam along with one in his glove compartment had been stolen. About $20 in change was also taken.

The dash cams have a total combined value of $250.