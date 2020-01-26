The Sunny Pint near Brownwood will offer 36 taps of craft beer and cider

The Sunny Pint, a craft beer taproom and eatery, will soon be opening its doors – and taps – at Freedom Plaza, located just west of Brownwood on State Road 44.

The Sunny Pint is a craft beer taproom and eatery located in Freedom Plaza that promises to offer a welcoming, warm, bright and fun environment to share and enjoy craft beverages from Florida and the South Eastern region with an interesting, yet simple, menu that should appeal to Villagers. The Sunny Pint is being developed by Susan Sidoti and Simone Waddell, who bring finance and operational experience from a broad range of industries to their roles as operating and managing partners of the business.

With 36 taps of craft beer, cider and kombucha, The Sunny Pint will curate a tap list with a wide variety of styles that changes frequently. Food offerings will be selected to pair well with the diversity of the beverages and an interesting wine list will be available for wine lovers. Guests will be able to enjoy food and beverages on premises, or they can order food to go, and have a growler (glass or metal container) of draft beverage poured and sealed to go for enjoyment later.

“In Ireland, on those rare occasions when the clouds retreat and the sun shines, folks will seek out a beer garden or patio to soak in the rarified vitamin D while enjoying a fine Irish beer. This festive combination is commonly called a ‘sunny pint,’” Waddell said.

An opening date is fast approaching and should be announced soon, she added.