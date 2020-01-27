Bankruptcy form offers details about man who left woman to die in golf cart fall

The bankrupt son of a former couple in The Villages is delinquent in a fine ordered earlier this year in Sumter County Court in the death of a woman in 2017 after falling from a golf cart.

Timothy Jacob Foxworth, 39, of Wilmington, N.C. was notified earlier this month by letter from Sumter County Clerk of Court Gloria Hayward that he has not paid a $600 fine ordered this past May by Judge William Hallman. Foxworth has until Friday to pay the fine, the letter said.

A federal bankruptcy form details Foxworth’s financial situation after his life was forever changed by the death of 51-year-old Shelly Osterhout, who had been visiting her father in The Villages when she fell from a golf cart Foxworth was driving.

Foxworth was virtually unpunished for that act when he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in connection with the July 16, 2017 incident. He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Foxworth had been visiting his parents in the Village of Gilchrist when he met Osterhout at a bar at Brownwood Paddock Square. They left together in his parents’ golf cart from which she fell, suffering the fatal head injury. Foxworth told police he “panicked,” dragged her body into a flower bed and drove away. She was discovered by Good Samaritans who called for an ambulance. She later died at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Last year, Foxworth filed for bankruptcy in the Eastern District of North Carolina. The bankruptcy petition reveals the following:

• He has assets estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $500,000 and the same amount of liabilities.

• Foxworth indicated he earned $79,533 in 2017, the year of Osterhout’s death. He earned $77,000 in 2018. He was working in funeral planning.

• His estimated monthly income is $6,521 and his monthly expenses are $7,270.

• He owns a home with his ex-wife in Wilmington, N.C., valued at $290,300. They owe $295,124 and have a monthly mortgage payment of $1,600.

• He also listed as assets a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, which is used by his ex-wife, as well as a 2016 Chevy Impala, which he is presumably driving.

• Foxworth appears to be current on his child support obligations.

Foxworth was represented by attorney Andrew Moses, who negotiated the charges down from DUI manslaughter and hit-and-run felonies to misdemeanor charges of culpable negligence and DUI impairment. Moses relied on case law that dictated his client could not be charged with leaving the scene of an accident because there was no crash – Osterhout fell from the golf cart when Foxworth discovered he was traveling in the wrong direction and cut a sharp U-turn. Moses also ordered a voluminous report from an expert witness which supported his argument.

The deceased woman’s father wrote a letter to Judge William Hallman expressing his outrage over the sentence. Osterhout’s father alleged that the prosecutor’s office had been intimidated by the Foxworth family’s “deep pockets.”

Foxworth’s parents sold their home in The Villages months after their son’s arrest. They relocated to North Carolina.

Roger Foxworth accompanied his son to court on the day of the sentencing.