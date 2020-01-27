Beer-drinking Villager jailed after attack on husband of 50 years

A beer-drinking wife in The Villages was arrested after an alleged attack on her husband of more than 50 years.

Law enforcement was called shortly before midnight Friday to a home in the 600 block of Tarrson Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake where 76-year-old LaVerne Marian Czarnecki was taken into custody on a charge of domestic battery.

When she was being transported to the Lake County Jail, Czarnecki threatened her husband on three different occasions, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“When I get out, I’m going to kill my husband,” she said. “You tell my husband he is dead for this when I get home.”

Her husband said she began drinking beer at 7:30 p.m. that evening and finished her sixth beer at about 9:30 p.m., according to the report. She became “combative” and attempted to sink her nails into his skin, the report said.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail without bond due to the violation of a previous no violent contact order from the court.