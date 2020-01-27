Villager driving on revoked Maine driver’s license arrested after getting ‘verbally aggressive’

A Villager who got “verbally aggressive” was arrested after it was determined she was driving on a revoked Maine driver’s license.

Rashell Lane Doucette, 55, of the Village of Woodbury, at 9:40 a.m. Sunday had been driving a maroon Ford Fusion with a shattered windshield when she was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She accelerated to 70 miles miles per hour before being pulled over at 3668 County Road 202 in Oxford.

She attempted to get out of the car and became “verbally aggressive,” demanding to know why she was being pulled over in her “own driveway.” She later admitted it was not her driveway and claimed a friend lived there. She also confessed she did not have a valid driver’s license and that her Maine driver’s license had been revoked.

Doucette was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.