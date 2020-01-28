Arlene Patricia Johnson, 70, of the Villages, Florida passed away on January 27, 2020 following her most recent battle with cancer.

Arlene was born March 13, 1949 in NY to Bill and Dorothy Jackson. Arlene worked at the FBI and then as a paralegal in Ft. Lauderdale, FL for many years before relocating to the Villages. She loved traveling, RV camping, reading, mah jongg- which was her passion, and cruising to other parts of the world. But, most of all, she loved family time, which she always cherished.

Arlene met her husband Mike at a dance over 50 years ago and she has always loved dancing and music. They retired to the Villages in 2016, into a great neighborhood, Osceola Hills, with amazing friends and neighbors. Arlene’s vitality, personality and beautiful smile always made others happy.

Arlene is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Michael, her two sisters: Sister Myra Jackson and Janet Dowd, her two daughters: Amie Little and her husband Harlan of Clayton, NC and Marci Newborn and her husband Rick of Clayton, NC, and four grandchildren: Brendan and Dillon Little and Alexis and Madison Newborn. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Stephen Jackson.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made in Arlene Johnson’s honor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Ste 526, Dallas, TX 75244.