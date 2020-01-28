Driver arrested with THC wax after suspicious behavior at gas station

A driver was arrested with THC wax after attracting the attention of law enforcement at the Sunoco station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 in Wildwood.

David Stanley Raymond, 60, of Wildwood, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday failed to come to a complete stop before leaving the gas station and pulling onto U.S. 301 and then turning on to State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, a green leafy substance was spotted in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up a silver THC pen, two pipes and a black THC pen, and THC wax among other items.

Raymond was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.