Ila Merkel, 91, of Wildwood, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Mrs. Merkel was born December 20, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to Alfred and Evelyn Miller. She was retired from Global Industries, now Phillips Electronics. Ila moved here from Fond du Lac, WI about 19 years ago. She was a passionate sports fan and loved the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers, following the games and stats of each player.

Survivors include her stepdaughter, Wendy Kullinger; nephew, Ron Stevens; niece, Valerie Stevens; great-nephews, Chad Stevens, Ryan Stevens and Andrew Stevens; great-great-nieces, Tylee, Mya, Ava, Victoria and Faith and also survived several other relatives and friends.

Ila will join her late husband, Kenneth in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.