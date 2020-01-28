Jack M. Wilkinson, 81, of Summerfield died on January 23, 2020 at Advent Hospital in Ocala Florida after battling a lengthy illness. Born on March 19, 1938, he was the son of Joseph and Zelta Odessa Wilkinson. He graduated from Guyan Valley High School in West Virginia and later in life received his Bachelor’s degree from Nathaniel Hawthorne college in New Hampshire.

Jack was an amazing husband, father and mentor, and took great pride in helping others. At 18 years old, he joined the United States Air Force and served proudly for 21 years, beginning as a stenographer and linguist, followed by lengthy service as an agent for the Office of Special Investigations. Following his military career, he spent 20 years in the private sector, retiring as a Director of Security. In his retirement years, he became an avid golfer, took many trips to Cancun and enjoyed countless good times with his beloved wife, friends and family.

The family includes his wife of 56 years Joyce (Delaney) Wilkinson of Summerfield; three children, Jack Wilkinson II and spouse Linda of Hooksett, NH; Michael Wilkinson and spouse Dolores of Amherst, NH; daughter Lisa and spouse Kristy of New Boston; four grandchildren, Patrick, Jessica, Joshua and Michael Jack. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Joseph, Tony and Doby and sisters Adrienne and Doris. He is survived by his brother Adrian and sisters Jeanette and Linda, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 26th at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in Bellview, FL, with interment at the Veteran’s Cemetery in NH at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust, DAV Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076