Letter writer resorts to personal insults over Trump flags

To the Editor:

Mr. Markowski was obviously highly incensed by my letter to the point he found it necessary to personally insult me. However, my point still stands: those of us who live in The Villages signed restrictions when we purchased our homes. Those restrictions don’t say that we can’t have political opinions, they don’t say we can’t express our political opinions, they don’t say we can’t have political signs . . . they do address how political signs may appear on our property.

I can only speak for myself that one of the reasons we bought our home in The Villages was the excellent appearance of the neighborhoods. At closing, we signed the restrictions in good faith with the understanding that adherence to the restrictions would help maintain this excellent appearance. So no rights, First Amendment or otherwise, were taken from anyone; those of us who chose to live in The Villages, signed the restrictions of our own free will and, I hope, in good faith.

Sandra Rzepecki

Village of Ashland