Man arrested on felony battery charge after alleged attack on mother of his two children

A man was arrested on a felony battery charge after an alleged attack on the mother of his two children.

Austin Nathan Turner, 20, who lives at 1130 Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park, is free on $2,000 bond following his arrest this past weekend on a warrant charging him with felony battery.

The victim told Lake County sheriff’s deputies that she left a party on Jan. 19 with Turner and traveled to their home on Lake Ella Road. She said she was frightened because Turner had been drinking and was driving erratically. They struggled over control of the vehicle and she heard a “pop,” according to an arrest warrant. She later went to a medical center for an evaluation and learned that in addition to bruises on her legs, she had suffered a broken Metacarpal bone in her hand, the arrest warrant said.

Tuner had been arrested last year on a warrant charging him with child abuse.