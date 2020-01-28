Man free on bond in theft of iPhone arrested on new theft charge in The Villages

A man free on bond in the theft of an elderly woman’s iPhone has been arrested on a new theft charge in The Villages.

Christian Miguel Vasquez, 20, had been free on $500 bond following his arrest earlier this month after allegedly stealing the iPhone of an 86-year-old woman at a Verizon store in Lady Lake.

Vasquez on Monday night entered the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages and took a Casio watch out of its packaging, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He put the watch on his wrist and left without paying for it. A loss prevention officer stopped Vasquez and escorted him back into the store. The watch was valued at $15.88.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $100 bond.