Oxford group takes over ownership of community center

A recently formed Oxford community group will take over operation of the Oxford Community Center after Wildwood commissioners Monday night approved a transfer agreement.

The agreement transfers ownership of the community center and the Oxford Park athletic field to the non-profit Oxford Community Association.

Oxford is an unincorporated area near U.S. 301 and County Road 466 that has a long history but now lies within the Wildwood city limits.

The property is located along County Road 106, south of CR 466 and east of U.S. 301.

The association will begin taking reservations for the use of the center on Feb. 1. Usage fees, which totaled $8,400 in a recent year, will provide funds to maintain the property. The city has agreed to provide landscape maintenance for six months.

The center offers rental space that accommodates up to 90 people and has a commercial kitchen. It serves as a location for classes, parties, dances, plays, banquets and meetings.

Last year, the Grand Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows donated its property to become part of Oxford Park. The community association will display a plaque that commemorates the Odd Fellows property donation.

The transfer agreement finalizes an effort that began last summer to turn over the property to a community group. In June, several people including state Rep. Brett Hage and real estate broker Reggie Carruthers supported the plan.

“I think this is a great move,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “I think this is a great group of people.”