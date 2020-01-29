Former Wal-Mart cashier accused of theft lands back behind bars

A former cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages who was arrested after allegedly pocketing $1,800 in cash during the holiday shopping season has landed back behind bars.

Sheeker Arnetta Rodman, 38, of Leesburg, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after failing to appear in court as a followup to her Nov. 26 arrest on a charge of grand theft.

The Baltimore, Md. native had been captured on video surveillance taking money from the register and concealing it in the pockets of her Wal-Mart vest, according to the original arrest report.