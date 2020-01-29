Karen Nachtman Leja, 77, Loving wife of Thomas Leja of The Villages, Florida and Walled Lake, Michigan passed away of cancer on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Karen was born in Detroit, Michigan and was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Grace Janet Ufferman, her brother Carter, and her first husband Thomas Nachtman. She was the beloved mother of Frank (Kelly) Nachtman and step children Tony (Patti) Leja and Ellen (Mark) Lesnau. She was the devoted grandmother of Angele and Ana Nachtman and of step grandchildren Kelsey and Jonathan Leja and Allyson and Hanna Lesnau. Karen had a passion for playing and watching golf. She loved to sing, knit, quilt and cook and was known for setting a beautiful table for holiday meals and wrapping gifts exquisitely. She loved and treasured spending time with her family and enjoyed her friends and neighbors in the golfing community in Florida and in Michigan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A small Celebration of Life will be held on February 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 3990 E SR44, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In addition, a Memorial will be held at Mt. Hope Congregational Church in Livonia, Michigan at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Karen to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd # 150, Bingham Farms, MI, 48025. www.parkinsonsmi.org.